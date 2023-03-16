Editorial: Helping older people who want to work stay in employment is a benefit to all of Northern Ireland

Morning View

Jeremy Hunt’s budget yesterday had little that was dramatic for Northern Ireland. ​The Chancellor of the Exchequer announced an extra £130 million for spending in the province, but overall spending in NI is edging down by a more than that. For the UK overall, Mr Hunt pursued a prudent path. Backed by his prime minister Rishi Sunak, he seems determined to send out a fresh signal of UK fiscal caution in the wake of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous tax cut and spend budget of the autumn.

Mr Hunt did not, as expected by some critics of his on the right of the Tory party, delay or reduced the planned increase in UK corporation tax from 19% to 25%. Such an approach of demonstrating to the financial world that the UK remains a sober and responsible economy is needed if Britain is to remain attractive to investors.

But there was another important element to Mr Hunt’s speech: the attempt to get older people back into work, or to stay in work.

There is a very large economically inactive population in the UK. Much of this is due to generous perks in public sector jobs that allow many people to retire on index-linked pensions, based on a generous average of their working pay, as early as aged 60, in some cases 55.