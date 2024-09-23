Editorial: Hilary Benn needs support in his refusal to set out criteria for a border poll

The Villa Vie Odyssey was supposed to have embarked on a more than three-year journey in May but is stuck in Belfast. Perhaps for some of the guests being grounded in one location is part of the adventure

News Letter editorial on Tuesday September 24 2024:

Not so long ago, Sinn Fein was the only party in the Republic that repeatedly called for an independent all-Ireland state.

Now it is a mainstream view among politicians in Dublin. After Brexit, Fine Gael became increasingly keen on the idea, with Simon Coveney saying in 2017 that he wanted to see it in his political lifetime. Leo Varadkar began to say similar. Recently he delighted republicans by telling a ‘New Ireland’ event that the next Irish government should actively prepare for an all island state.

It is comforting for unionists to say that this is all about outwitting Sinn Fein, but a more nationalistic form of politics seems to be emerging south of the border. The increasingly pro IRA chant Ooh ah up the Ra is part of that hardening of attitudes.

SF is capitalising on this. Yesterday Mary Lou McDonald travelled to the annual conference of the now UK party of government, Labour, where she told them that “referendums on Irish unity must be held by the end of this decade”. First, she said, London must “set out the threshold for the referendum as they see it – there can’t be any more dodging”.

Unionists should take note that Hilary Benn has not just ruled out a border poll, but he has rightly ruled out calls to establish a threshold. It is there in the Belfast Agreement, he says, as it is.

The call for clarification, naively given weight by Sir John Major (who called it a “credible demand”), is the latest republican project to put the UK in a straitjacket so it has to call a referendum.

