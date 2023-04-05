Morning View

The Irish FA originally planned to hold the Irish Cup final on Saturday 6.

The date was chosen to the Sunday the next day due to the coronation of King Charles. The coronation is good reason to change the date of a major sporting fixture – there has been no such crowning in 70 years – the sadness is that the change was to a Sunday.

Gradually in Northern Ireland, the idea of forgoing major sporting fixtures on a Sunday has dissolved. Another football final, the League Cup, has now been held twice on a Sunday in Belfast. The almost 40-year tradition of holding the Belfast Marathon on one of the May bank holiday Mondays was switched to a Sunday. Critics of the Monday event said it caused disruption on a weekday but in fact there was never much proof of it causing disruption on what was a quiet public holiday.

In a recent, widely-read letter to this newspaper Wallace Thompson of the Evangelical Society recognised “that society is becoming increasingly secular” but noted how loyalist communities “have repudiated their rich” evangelical heritage.