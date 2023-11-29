Editorial: If Stormont MLAs are not capable of making difficult decisions so be it, but let us not pretend that they can

Morning View

We are told, repeatedly, that the return of Stormont is essential for public services.

It is a point made, for example, by most of the main business representative groups. Setting aside that these same groups seem more sanguine about the Irish Sea border (asking for easements certainly but never seeming to question the central thrust of that internal UK barrier and what it does to our most important trade) than about the lack of Stormont, do any business groups think the assembly will come up with a rigorous strategy to boost productivity?

Does anyone of note in medicine think MLAs will implement long overdue Bengoa NHS reforms (which are having to be done subtly, by unelected officials)? Does anyone in education deny that there is waste and excess?

Stormont has not in 25 years showed even a hint of an ability to take difficult decisions, yet such an ability could hardly be more urgent. Teachers have been on strike this week, and bus and train drivers will be too, joining many other public sector workers this year.

Industrial action is a UK-wide problem, given inflation, so Stormont would not, if restored, be alone in facing thorny pay disputes. Public sector workers in a range of roles often do heroic work but while there are strong cost of living arguments in favour of a better deal for them, there are counter arguments too. So-called defined benefit pensions across the public sector are exceptionally generous. And pay deals, some in excess of 6%, are now higher than underlying inflation.