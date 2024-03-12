Morning View

The muddled approach to prisons in Northern Ireland is back in the spotlight, as it is in the rest of the UK.

At Stormont yesterday, the justice minister Naomi Long told MLAs that the prison population in the province had increased by more than a third in two years. She said of the three prisons in Northern Ireland – Maghaberry, Magilligan and Hydebank – that “we have no space left”.

Meanwhile, the UK-wide Justice Secretary has said that criminals might be released from jail two months early in an attempt to ease pressure on overcrowded prisons in Great Britain. Alex Chalk said that prisons would have licence to release so–called “low level offenders” up to 35 days before their sentence is due to end – and perhaps up to 60 days.

What is going on? Well, one factor is an incoherent approach to prison itself.

Another is the mismatch between the need for prison space to accommodate public demand and the willingness to provide for it.

The incoherent approach is evident in the way in which there is a public demand for severity in some areas and a belief in excuses in others. When it comes to sex crimes, many of those who demand tough sentences against male offenders are the same sort of people who put every obstacle in the way of government attempts to deport illegal immigrants who commit such crimes. Another example of incoherence is the demand for tough driver offence sentences, and tolerance of a de facto amnesty for bike theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the mismatch in prison capacity is a reflection of the failure of politicians either in NI or in GB ever to argue that prison might work, and might need more space and resource.