Editorial: Insurance rise is disguised way of raising funds

News Letter editorial on Monday April 7 2025

​National Insurance contributions will go up for employers today from 13.8% to 15%.

​It doesn’t sound like much. But in fact it was already a very hard levy, and comes on top of pension contributions that employers have to make.

It means, in effect, that if an employer takes on someone with a roughly average salary in the UK of around £37,000 a year they will have to pay roughly a quarter on top of that. That brings the total bill to almost £50,000.

This increase in national insurance is particularly painful for small employers financially. The Labour government also intends to give workers full employment rights on day one. Imagine a small employer who has to pay so much in taxes and pension on top of a higher minimum wage, then can’t get rid of someone who is clearly – from their early days in the job – not suitable for the post they have been given.

It is, obviously, bad policy.

But the Labour government, with its national insurance for employers rise, has done something that Stormont also does. Neither set of politicians is prepared to square with the public – that if you want limitless public services and hefty pay rises for public sector staff, you can’t just heap the taxes on to employers (Stormont does this at times, such as applying swingeing rates levels on business to keep them lower for homeowners).

If we want this sort of vastly expensive state and public sector, we will all have to pay for it in some form of higher taxes. You can’t keep pretending that small number of wealthy businesses and wealthy individuals can do it all.

We report today on how having to pay more for staff will impact dental and medical surgeries.