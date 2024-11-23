Editorial: Ireland seems not to hesitate in equating Israel and Hamas

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Saturday November 23 2024:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some European nations have hesitated to say if they would arrest Benjamin Netanyahu in light of the global warrant against him.​

Germany has not said exactly what it would do if the Israeli prime minister was to touch down on its territory, nor France, nor, indeed, the UK. But some countries have had no hesitation in saying they would apprehend the Israeli leader, foremost among them – of course – Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he would detain Mr Netanyahu if he set foot in the Republic, Simon Harris said: “Yes, absolutely.”

This from the Taoiseach of a country whose leading politicians were so sluggish in condemning the Hamas slaughter of Jews on October 7 2023. A reticence that came before Israel’s supposedly disproportionate response. Many Irish politicians seemed to think Israel had it coming due to its robust security tactics over the years.

Deplorable though such thinking in Dublin is, the two main political parties in London have edged NI closer to Irish rule. No matter how despicably Sinn Fein behaves, and no matter how outrageous the internal border in the Irish Sea, if unionists dare not to play ball in Stormont’s perpetual accommodation of a party that wants to shatter the UK (ie process of attrition) then we will face an increased say for Ireland – the country whose occasional anti western instincts the US always indulges.

President Biden rightly described as “outrageous” the International Criminal Court’s warrant against Mr Netanyahu, and so its moral equivalence between that exemplar of western values, Israel, and the Islamic extremist Hamas barbarians, who are the antithesis of western values and spiritual kin of the Al Qaeda savages who attacked America. But he would never say a word against the Irish. Not a word that Mr Harris “absolutely” is happy to arrest an Israeli PM.