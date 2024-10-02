Editorial: It is a bad sign that Conservative leadership hopefuls ignored Northern Ireland event

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Wednesday October 2 2024:

​The failure of three of the four Conservative leadership hopefuls to attend the Northern Ireland reception last night was a sorry saga.​

The quartet, who will be addressing Tories today, were all slated to appear at the NI event at the party conference in Birmingham, and Conservatives from the province had gathered in anticipation of seeing Robert Jenrick, Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat.

Mr Tugendhat finally appeared but two hours after the 6pm start, and long after his slot, which is said to have been 7.20pm. By then almost everyone had left, many of them bitterly disappointed.

Critics of the Tories will be gleeful, saying that it is a spent force in NI. Certainly its election results have been derisory in recent years.

Nationalists will be delighted too. The indifference of leading Conservatives to Northern Ireland is in such marked contrast to the endless, indeed interfering, interest that Republic of Ireland politicians show in what they call the North (thus disrespecting the name of the country, Northern Ireland, that the Irish supposedly recognised in 1998).

But be in no doubt as to how this perhaps minor incident helps illustrate how an major trade barrier has been put in place within a UK to which the Conservative and Unionist Party proclaims such devotion. As sneering republicans love to point out, NI is not on the Tory agenda.

That the NI Conservative Party is small is not the point. The point is the symbolism of a Northern Ireland event. The candidates only needed to show up for five minutes each and say a few words to have delighted their audience. Tory prime ministers, who are very busy people, understood this, and made the time each year.

