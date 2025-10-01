Editorial: It is a disgrace that Sinn Fein are failing to welcome Bank of America to Northern Ireland
Bank of America is the second largest banking institution in the United States, the world's superpower and epicentre of global capitalism.
It is wonderful news that such a blue chip company has announced a major investment in Northern Ireland.
It is surprising that Sinn Fein have not promoted and hailed the investment, not because it is surprising that the republican party can be petty, can be opportunistic, can be hypocritical and can at times behave like posturing students – all of that is clear. It is surprising because even Sinn Fein, for all their rhetoric, have typically hitherto had the wit to try to woo to Northern Ireland investors of the calibre of Bank of America, and thank them if they follow through. To hail the coming jobs. To urge young people to look out for the imminent opportunities.
So it is surprising that even a party that plays it both ways, between being governors and protestors, have not done this. But it is not merely surprising but also a disgrace.
Sinn Fein hold the directly relevant Stormont posts of first minister, finance minister and economy minister. It is pitiful for them to point to a press release in which they welcomed the investment, that barely anyone has seen.
This is the political party that must be in power at all times. While Tory and Labour governments have made crystal clear that politics here will move on without unionists if they dare to stand up to any of the shocking things that are happening here to appease those who want to shatter the UK, they have also made clear (in their own way) that Sinn Fein will never face similar exclusion from devolution at Stormont.
Thus we must have in power a party that is focused on making NI fail. A party that, while it does not express open support for the barbarians of Hamas, hates Israel so much that it seemingly won't welcome this vote of confidence in NI from Bank of America, because it has faced criticism over links to Israel.