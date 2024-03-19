Morning View

​It was a fine Schools Cup rugby final at Ravenhill on the holiday yesterday.

The favourites Inst were pushed hard by Ballymena Academy, with both sides locked together at 14-14 at the end of half-time.

However, the Belfast school got the better of some of the key moments in an absorbing contest after the break, eventually edging ahead to wrap up a hard-earned triumph at the home of Ulster Rugby.

Ballymena were competing in their first final in the annual showpiece in 14 years and played their part in a thrilling showdown.

They made life difficult for RBAI and coach Jamie Kirk acknowledged the challenge posed by the County Antrim school.

“It’s difficult to put into words,” said Kirk. “It hasn’t really sunk in. I’m immensely proud of the boys and the effort was immense. There was massive heart from them. Credit to Ballymena, they made it hard.”

RBAI will now have their sights firmly set on the all-time record of Schools’ Cup victories, which is held by Methodist College.

Their Belfast rivals have lifted the famous old trophy 37 times, with Inst’s success yesterday giving them a 34th victory. They are the two big schools of the much-loved tournament. But in a way people always love the story of the underdog, so there will have been much admiration for Ballymena’s advance to the final, and its creditable performance within it.

Also for Sullivan which almost reached its second final, before being edged out by Ballymena.

For all the conflict in the world today, there are some historians who think that there is less war now than there has ever been. One reason might be that countries channel a lot of rivalry through sport.