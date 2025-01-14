Editorial: It was obviously inappropriate for the BBC to call the SAS 'infamous'
An online BBC NI report described the SAS as “infamous”.
It might be that the journalists involved in the story did not know the meaning of infamous.
Or maybe they did, and pressed ahead. Either explanation is unflattering.
Thinking the regiment as infamous is, of course, a legitimate view. It is not one that this newspaper would share – we would describe the SAS as heroic, particularly the restrained but key role it played in the Troubles, watching and occasionally stopping terrorist murderers. No-one would accept BBC NI calling them heroic. It is so elementary it ought not need said.
This is not the first time we have pointed out such things, like a live BBC report on an Olympic medal from Dublin descending from a happy story into kids singing ‘Ooh ah up the Ra’ on the evening news. The BBC did not think that shameful moment worthy of apology. Mostly we accept the pressures of a newsroom and do not cite things such as yesterday for much of the day the first minister Michelle O’Neill being top of BBC NI site describing the NHS situation as dire and diabolical. Later in the day it changed her picture, and changed the subheading to say “politicians are facing calls to take action”. But that should surely be the focus? Otherwise it could seem Ms O’Neill is being presented as a leader passing comment on a tragic situation rather than someone who is not shy to point out she is first minister. As such she is responsible for the crisis.
Ten days ago the BBC NI site lead with a picture of snow all day and the headline: ‘Further weather alerts as thousands without power and water’. But the pic was from Co Laois and all cuts were in the Republic, none in NI. The BBC might flatter itself and think such observations of flawed reportage petty. But it has immense reach and resources that leave us regional privately funded media in the shade. It must get basic impartiality right.