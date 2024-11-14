Editorial: Joe Kennedy has made an effort to be bipartisan in his role as US envoy to Northern Ireland

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday November 14 2024:

When Joe Kennedy was appointed US special envoy to Northern Ireland, unionists had good reason to be concerned.​

He came from a family that was hugely influential in American politics, but also famously Catholic Irish in both background and political instincts.

Mr Kennedy’s father, also called Joseph, was open in his sympathies for Irish nationalism, and his great uncle, Senator Edward Kennedy, was close to the late SDLP leader John Hume, and also explicit in his support for a single all-island state.

Furthermore, the very fact that the younger Joe Kennedy was appointed by President Joe Biden was a source of concern because of Mr Biden’s own support for Irish nationalism.

But in the post Mr Kennedy has given no trace of bias. He has instead represented a return to the more neutral approach to Northern Ireland that Tony Blair tried to bring to the Labour Party in the 1990s, and President Bill Clinton tried to bring to the Democratic Party in the US (Mr Clinton has retreated somewhat to a more pro nationalist stance since Brexit).

Mr Kennedy indeed has shown political skills here that could yet propel him to the highest levels of American politics. Aged 44, he has already been a member of the prestigious US House of Representatives. He is charming, intelligent, pragmatic and experienced in both business and public life.

​His understanding of small but important aspects of political etiquette, such as using the name of the place to which he has been made envoy, Northern Ireland, distinguishes him from some others who try to get involved in our affairs from outside.

Mr Kennedy also speaks warmly about the Scots Irish (Ulster Protestants) who were so influential in early America.