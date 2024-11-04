Editorial: Kemi Badenoch gets chance improve morale and stabilise the Conservatives

Morning View

​​News Letter editorial on Monday November 4 2024:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​On Saturday, Kemi Badenoch was elected as new Conservative Party leader, beating Robert Jenrick in a tight contest. The 44-year-old becomes the first black woman to lead a major political party.

​This represents a new start for the Conservatives, who hope to capitalise on Labour’s unpromising start in government. There is a real opportunity for a new leader to quickly improve morale, after the party’s dismal general election performance, and win back the confidence of voters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where national politics are concerned, many Ulster unionists still feel they have most in common with the Tories, despite being let down grievously by the previous government over the Irish Sea border. The party’s history is linked closely to unionism here, with the connections waxing and waning over time, while it is still named officially the Conservative and Unionist Party.

The Conservatives are supposed to value patriotism and advocate the concrete benefits of preserving the status quo, rather than assuming that change is a good in itself. Those are instincts that resonate with many unionists, who cherish the actual benefits of being in the UK more than the theoretical merits of an all-Ireland state.

The philosopher, Roger Scruton, said that conservatism was, “What its name says it is: the attempt to conserve the community that we have.” The Tories, at their best, want to protect Britain’s institutions, traditions and history from those who wish to dismantle or traduce them. That is a powerful way of thinking, but in the modern world it can be difficult to put into practice. Conservative governments have often failed to live up to these ideas, not least in their dealings with NI.