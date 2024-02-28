Editorial: Key political points are undermined by clumsy phrasing and conspiracies

Morning View

Two right-wing politicians, a former prime minister and an MP who had been in the Conservative Party, are under pressure for supposedly fuelling conspiracy theories.

​Liz Truss is being criticised after saying that her shambolic budget during her brief premiership was “sabotaged” by “the deep state” which she believes is hostile to tax cuts. Ms Truss was speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week, where the former president Donald Trump was treated as a hero.

Meanwhile, the ex Tory MP Lee Anderson had the party whip removed for saying the Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was under the control of Islamists.

Both these controversial remarks were simultaneously stupid and yet could have been amended slightly to make an important point.

The deep state is a term favoured by the conspiracy-inclined President Trump, and its value is debased because it implies an active and far-reaching plot to subvert politicians like him. In fact there is a much simpler reality in which the governing elites in most western nations, including America and the UK, have an affinity of outlook.

Such modern societies necessarily have huge and influential bureaucracies because the business of governing tens of millions of people is too complex for a handful of politicians. It is true that they tended not to like Brexit or Mr Trump, but nor would they like radical politicians of the left. Thus institutions need to be shaken up from time to time but not because they are working in an evil, secret scheme.

Mr Anderson’s remarks on Mr Khan were nonsense. He is not under the control of Islamists but there is good evidence in his response to the Middle East conflict that he is nowhere near critical enough of Islamic extremists.