Editorial: ​Labour is beholden to global courts

Morning View

​News Letter editorial on Friday May 23 2025

​The deal to hand of the Chagos Islands is a very bad one. ​Sir Keir Starmer has signed an agreement to hand over sovereignty of the islands to Mauritius in a deal that could cost taxpayers tens of billions of pounds.

In a treaty to “complete the process of decolonisation of Mauritius” the government has agreed to pay at least £120 million-a-year for 99 years for control of the vital Diego Garcia military base. Ministers said the UK would otherwise have faced legal challenges “within weeks” which could have jeopardised the base.

But that is the problem. This is a government that is beholden to increasingly discredited international courts. In this case, the International Court of Justice, in an advisory opinion in 2019, said the Chagos Archipelago should be handed over. But one of the international judges who ruled against Britain over the Chagos Islands is a former Chinese government official who backed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

That is a huge problem with the international legal system. British judges and others from first world nations with outstanding legal systems typically act with integrity. Other judges seem at times to bring their own national interests to bear.

Or consider the way South Africa, a semi failed state, has (with the backing of the Republic of Ireland) used the International Court of Justice to bring a case against Israel. Or the way the International Criminal Court has treated Israel and the barbarians of Hamas as equals.

Or the way Irish terrorists have used the European Convention of Human Rights to drag the UK security forces through the legal system. Or the way that convention has been interpreted in a way that has helped Britain lose control of its borders.