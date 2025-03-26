Editorial: Labour sets out a hypocritical but necessary approach to the national finances

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday March 27 2025:

​Late last year the News Letter talked to a senior Conservative politician who explained why Rishi Sunak had called a surprise general election in July.

​The then prime minister had been expected to go to the country in November, and was technically able to hold an election as late as this January.

The source told us that there was so much political and economic bad news, news that was only going to get worse, that it was better to get the contest over and done with. The Tories were under no illusions about the polls, that showed that they were going to lose.

You can see why Mr Sunak gave up the ghost.

His successor, Sir Keir Starmer, has had to deal with one problem after another. While we wish any incumbent of 10 Downing Street the very best, given that the wellbeing of the nation depends on the decisions that they take, Sir Keir is not deserving of a shred of sympathy. In his quest for power, he trashed all sorts of sound policies that he is now going to have to implement, such as radically stemming the flow of immigration, including by means of a deterrent that his scrapping of the Rwanda removals scheme has eliminated.

He is going to have to deal with the fallout of a disgraceful, anti security force legacy structure that he has made worse, by scrapping the last government’s plans to stop the legacy inquests, and preventing the sort of appalling finding as the one at Clonoe that the government is now having to appeal.

And he is going to have to slash a shockingly bloated welfare system that has led to vast numbers of UK people of working age deemed unfit for employment.

