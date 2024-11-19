Editorial: Labour’s tax raid on farms misread rural thinking

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Monday November 18 2024:

​The Labour government’s tax raid on farms has sparked uproar across the UK.

In last month’s budget, the chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled a new cap to the inheritance tax exemption to bequeathed farms.

Sir Keir Starmer evidently thought that the change was of limited impact because it applied a 20% death duty level, as opposed to the normal inheritance 40% rate, and only to that portion of a farm valued above £1 million. But that this affected a small number of properties missed the point. It was seen as a symbolic attack on farming.

It is well known that farmers can struggle to get younger generations interested in taking on agricultural land that might have been within a family for generations.

An inheritance tax bill might work out at a seemingly modest effective rate of 10% of the value of a £2 million pound farm, but meeting such a £200,000 sum that would force many families into putting the property up for sale. Farming, particularly at the lower levels, is a notoriously asset rich, cash poor industry.

Inheritance tax is of itself controversial because it is widely seen as a second tax on the savings of people who have paid income, property and sales tax over a lifetime.

The picture we run on pages two and three showing the supporters of rural life who turned up in protest on a cold dark night at the Maze shows the feeling that this has stirred. One of the protest signs sums up the farming mindset into which the government has blundered: ‘Farmers don’t own their farms. They borrow them from their children.’

No wonder that a small agricultural society, Ulster, has been spurred into action, while in London an even bigger protest is due.