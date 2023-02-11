Editorial: Let us hope that road racing in Northern Ireland can be kept on track

Morning View

Hurtling around country lanes on a motorbike at speeds of up to 200mph, racing side by side and overtaking competitors, with lampposts and hedgerows going by in a blur, is one heck of a competition.

Some people find such thrills unfathomable, but it is dearly loved in this land, where it has a rich tradition.

There are few countries in which such motorbike racing happens. There are of course the Isle of Man TT Races, with an annual pilgrimage to the picturesque island in the middle of the Irish Sea, where racers set an incredible pace on the dangerous Mountain Course. And there are other popular races in the UK and Republic of Ireland, such as Scarborough and Skerries. But for most fans, Northern Ireland is the true home of road racing.

Names such as McCullough, Reid, Dunlop, McCallen, Farquhar and Seeley trip off the tongue, as do the legendary Dromara Destroyers and Armoy Armada, and meetings such as the North West 200, Ulster Grand Prix, Tandragee 100 and the Cookstown 100.

The sport is not without huge risk, and on occasion tragedy does occur when a racer is killed in an accident. Often, the deceased biker's family will say they 'died doing the sport they loved', and no doubt this brings some comfort.

Understandably, some critics feel that road racing is too dangerous and should be banned. But the sport has seen off such arguments.

