Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday May 29 2025:

​Earlier this month the Princess Royal was in Northern Ireland to mark the Battle of the Atlantic, 80 years after the end of World War Two.

Last weekend, His Royal Highness the Duke of Gloucester, joined the families of war veterans in Hillsborough to mark 100 years of ​NI's RAF reserve squadron – known for its U-boat hunting.

There was no royal at Balmoral this month, perhaps because there was a royal visit to the Royal Ulster Winter Fair in December. Princess Anne had on the Friday of Balmoral gone on to the Devon County Show in 2025, of which she is president.

The simple fact is that the royal family is greatly diminished in number. The late king and queen are dead for years. Prince Andrew is in disgrace. Harry and Meghan took to California for a life of luxury. And Catherine, Princess of Wales, while bravely continuing with some public duties, is fighting cancer.

The current monarch, King Charles, however, like his brother Edward and sister Anne, like William and Kate, and like lesser royals including the duke, has continued to be a model of service to his country, despite being in his late 70s and undergoing his own battle with cancer.

Today we learn the uplifting news that a royal aide has seen “no difference” in Charles, who has been receiving treatment for more than a year. Charles’ life is a “normal as possible” and the king has kept a busy schedule this year, reflected by his whirlwind 24 hours in Canada this week to deliver a speech opening its parliament.

The senior aide said the King is dealing “incredibly well” with his undisclosed cancer, adding: “The thing you learn about this illness is that you just manage it and that’s what he does. The medical science has made incredible advances and I genuinely see no difference in him.”