News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
17 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
18 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
18 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
19 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
20 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Editorial: Northern Ireland is on the tourist tail, as the visit by Dr Ballard to the popular Titanic centre reminds us

News Letter editorial on Saturday April 1 2023:

By Editorial
Published 1st Apr 2023, 05:35 BST- 2 min read
Morning View
Morning View
Morning View

The visit to Belfast by Dr Robert Ballard yesterday was a reminder of such much that is good about present day Northern Ireland.

It was his mission to locate the wreck of the famous ship in the 1980s, 73 years after the Belfast-built luxury liner sank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dr Ballard, said he was "humbled" to see an exhibition on his work take pride of place in Titanic Belfast, the exhibition centre which is 11 years old.

He was delighted that “the story of my work is being told as part of the authentic Titanic story here in Belfast”.

Most Popular

An amazing aspect of the Titanic story is how it has grown with time. There is far more global interest around the world, in countries such as China, than there was in the decades after the tragedy.

Northern Ireland seemed if anything ashamed of what had happened, when in fact it was the decision to charge the boat through an ice field that led to disaster, not any shortcomings by the skilled workforce in Harland and Wolff. Titanic Belfast is now at the heart of a buoyant tourist industry in Northern Ireland. who would have thought in the dark days of the 1970s that so many people would now consider NI part of the global traveller trail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We have in recent years hosted major cultural and sporting events, one of the most notable of which – the prestigious Open golf tournament – went so well that it is due to return. Whatever the political difficulties in Northern Ireland, we have attractions that transcend that in the eyes of visitors. In fact, many people who come here are curious to find out why there was such bitter division between people of the same race, and who shared a Christian heritage.

NI is also a great place to live, and since lockdown young people have been returning to live here. They can have a job in London but work from Ulster.

Northern IrelandChinaLondonUlster