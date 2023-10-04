Editorial: ​Northern Ireland needs more than gushing ministerial praise

Last night’s popular event offered Tory conference delegates the opportunity to gather over drinks and bacon baps made by Finnebrogue. The reception was a smart way to gain publicity among people who work in and around government, and to showcase the best of Northern Ireland. The Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker spoke warmly about Finnebrogue at the reception, and about NI and its potential, as his secretary of state Chris Heaton-Harris did at the NI Conservatives reception. Such ministers are right to praise the province, with its skilled and keen workforce and long industrial culture. Yet the tradition of ministers coming into Northern Ireland and gushing about its people and its charmed way of life is nowhere near enough if, as they so often claim, they care about the Union. Mr Heaton-Harris joked about NI being as British as Finchley when the Windsor Framework elevates the Irish Sea border to a more forceful level than it has been. Such a joke would once have irritated nationalists, now they can laugh at its detachment from reality.