Editorial: Policy Exchange report puts focus on Labour's weakness towards the Irish government on legacy
There are simple reasons why this chronically weak Labour government is about to capitulate to Irish hypocrisy on the legacy of terror.
The first is quite simple: because it is weak on the key issues of the day, from immigration to public expenditure to the Chagos Islands to its dealings with the unions and as well as with Irish nationalists.
The second reason is it is run by politicians who are wedded to the European Convention on Human Rights, even when nations across Europe are turning against the ways that that document is used to constrain elected government policies (how ironic to see Sir Keir Starmer gush towards President Trump on his visit to the UK, when Mr Trump has emboldened leaders around the world not to kowtow to ‘human rights’ dogmatists who undermine their own nation’s interests).
The third reason, however, is that the government is more afraid of nationalist Ireland, and its grievances and demands for yet more policies in their favour, than of unionists or the Tory opposition. This is partly because unionists and the last Conservative government failed collectively to give legacy the priority it deserves, in light of the outrageous things that have been happening to demonise the security forces who prevented civil war, while IRA terrorists – particularly its leaders – have long enjoyed a de facto amnesty on both sides of the border.
While it is true that the Tory government tried to shut down the wilder excesses of legacy, it never took the political fight to an Ireland that has had the sheer nerve to sue Britain over its handing of the past.
The Conservatives were, however, vastly better than Labour on legacy. And the think tank Policy Exchange has been key to highlighting was is happening, as we report on our front page today.
Now Hilary Benn has largely ignored our request for responses to Policy Exchange queries as to why he once supported a Labour amnesty proposal but has capitulated to Irish criticism of milder Tory plans for a conditional one, thus putting veterans at fresh risk.