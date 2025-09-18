Editorial: Policy Exchange report puts focus on Labour's weakness towards the Irish government on legacy

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday September 18 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​There are simple reasons why this chronically weak Labour government is about to capitulate to Irish hypocrisy on the legacy of terror.

​The first is quite simple: because it is weak on the key issues of the day, from immigration to public expenditure to the Chagos Islands to its dealings with the unions and as well as with Irish nationalists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second reason is it is run by politicians who are wedded to the European Convention on Human Rights, even when nations across Europe are turning against the ways that that document is used to constrain elected government policies (how ironic to see Sir Keir Starmer gush towards President Trump on his visit to the UK, when Mr Trump has emboldened leaders around the world not to kowtow to ‘human rights’ dogmatists who undermine their own nation’s interests).

The third reason, however, is that the government is more afraid of nationalist Ireland, and its grievances and demands for yet more policies in their favour, than of unionists or the Tory opposition. This is partly because unionists and the last Conservative government failed collectively to give legacy the priority it deserves, in light of the outrageous things that have been happening to demonise the security forces who prevented civil war, while IRA terrorists – particularly its leaders – have long enjoyed a de facto amnesty on both sides of the border.

While it is true that the Tory government tried to shut down the wilder excesses of legacy, it never took the political fight to an Ireland that has had the sheer nerve to sue Britain over its handing of the past.

The Conservatives were, however, vastly better than Labour on legacy. And the think tank Policy Exchange has been key to highlighting was is happening, as we report on our front page today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad