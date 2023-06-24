Morning View

​On page 13 (of the print edition) we report on the government’s response to what is being described as the ‘mortgage crisis’. Some people face a huge imminent problem with their mortgage repayments, which will be about to shoot up in cost if they are on a fixed rate deal that is due to expire. This week the Bank of England raised rates by 0.5% to 5%, the 13th consecutive rise since rates were at 0.1% at the end of 2021.

But we need to be clear as a society why some of these problems have come about. The first is that we have treasured excessive house prices for decades, because they make us feel richer. But high property prices reward the older generations at the expense of the younger, who have to pay more to get on the housing ladder. This is why people now are getting ever older before they own their first home, if they ever do. It fuels resentment and means that people are reaching their 30s without the same feeling of having a stake in life that they would have done decades ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad