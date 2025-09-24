Editorial: President Trump’s unproven claim about paracetamol and autism will cause needless alarm to pregnant women

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Wednesday September 24 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a saying in the scientific world that goes roughly as follows: all medications are poisons, it is the dose that makes the poison.​

The key point is that all drugs are in fact a poison with side effects, but these side effects (from the poison) can be managed. Thus the drug can be used in a way that does more good than harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medicine has come a long way in the 500 years since that observation by a Swiss physician. We now have stunning drugs that have transformed health treatments and vaccines that have seen off some of damaging or deadly infections.

One of the most important and valuable of those vaccines was the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) jab that is administered to young children and has provided protection against these highly contagious diseases.

In 1998 a fraudster Andrew Wakefield published a paper purportedly linking the MMR vaccine to autism in children. While he was rightly struck off the medical register, Wakefield’s lies caused parents around the world to doubt the MMR. He is still admired, indeed lauded, by conspiracy theorists.

Very regrettably, the US health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr, who has important things to say about the damaging impact of processed foods in American diets, has given weight to such anti vax conspiracy theories. Now President Trump says that pregnant mothers who take paracetamol put their children at risk of autism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August, a study from one of the world’s best universities, Harvard, reported that exposure to paracetamol during pregnancy may make children more likely to develop neurodevelopmental disorders. But it concluded that the drug was important for treating fevers and pain in such women, which can also damage babies.