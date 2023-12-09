Editorial: PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher oversteps the mark in his pay pledge comments

Morning View

Policing representatives have welcomed outspoken comments from the PSNI chief constable about pay.t

Jon Boutcher this week said that his force needed "to be properly funded”. As a newspaper that has strongly supported both the RUC and now its successor organisation, we agree.

Well trained and resourced policing, including proper remuneration for officers, is the hallmark of a well run and civilised society. But Mr Boutcher went much further in his remarks. He said “we need to pay our officers the 7% increase recommended by the Pay Review Board" because “they deserve it and I am determined that they're going to get it".

So he thinks they deserve a 7% rise. That is a legitimate view for a chief constable to be had, so long as it is made with tact and awareness that such an award is above the now rate of inflation and would be paid for by taxpayers, many of whom in the private have no prospect of such an uplift in their earnings. But then Mr Boutcher told the Policing Board: "And, if it comes to a point where I have to step into a position where I am breaching my accounting officer responsibilities, and the (Policing) board and the Department of Justice and the Department of Finance decide that they may have to sanction me, then we'll get into that territory if we need to. So that's the way this is going."

That sounds brave and impressive but is not. He holds one of the most important positions in public life, where absolute adherence to the law and to good practice and to rules is essential.

Is there a single politician or member of the government who verbally slapped Mr Boutcher down? He is flagrantly saying that he will breach his accounting officer responsibilities if need be and inviting sanction if that happens.