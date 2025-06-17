Editorial: Racial tensions won’t fall without honest discussion

Morning View

​There has been political unanimity that the violence in towns such as Ballymena is disgraceful, and also that it achieves only heartbreak and destruction.

​There has been no political agreement at all on the reasons for the trouble.

The contrary – for most politicians at Stormont there is no discussion to be had about immigration. It is merely a good thing and anyone who has concerns about it is racist.

It should, however, be possible to hold the following two thoughts in our heads at the same time:

• that anyone who attacks homes puts life at risk and should be punished severely;

and

• concerns about the scale of immigration are not only legitimate, but politicians have failed very badly to anticipate them, let alone address them.

Today we publish figures on the scale of immigration into the part of Ballymena where the trouble began. Astonishingly, over half the people in that area were not born in Northern Ireland. Many people do not speak English as their main language.

They are living among one of a poorer-than-average community. Who can be surprised there are tensions? After all, the existing population is often struggling to get affordable housing and jobs.

The reasons behind the disastrous increase in mass immigration in the province are mostly not local ones – they are reflected across Britain and Ireland, and beyond. However, it has been assumed by our political leaders that we need migrants to fill jobs. There is barely even a discussion at Stormont over the vast numbers of our existing population of working age who are classed as economically inactive. And given benefits to do nothing, which greatly impacts on the amount of money left for health, etc.