News Letter editorial on Tuesday October 8, 2024:

​Yesterday the Hamas massacres of October 7 in Israel were remembered a year later.

​Among the events held was a gathering at 4.29am at Belfast City Hall, which is 6.29am Israeli time – that commemoration was simultaneous to others around the world, marking the moment at which the Islamic extremists attacked 12 months previously.

Israel is at the easternmost edge of what is by some definitions still Europe. There has been no slaughter of civilians like it in the continent in a single day since the Nazi massacres of Jews in the holocaust.

The Hamas barbarians struck during a holiday to invade deep into Israeli territory, killing families including elderly people and children, and dragging screaming hostages into the Gaza strip.

The mass murder of young people at a Nova dance festival was perhaps the most horrifying attack of the day, lasting hours until the Israeli authorities regained control of the region.

Never was it more apparent what radical Muslim haters of Israel mean when they chant from the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free.

In the days and weeks after the attacks, it was Britain and America who above all understood what had happened, what it meant to Jews, and how Israel must be allowed to defend itself. And the Israelis do defend themselves in ways that most western countries don’t. They are surrounded by failed and semi failed states that are hostile to them and want Israel not to exist.

In recent weeks Israeli technological brilliance has been on display as they have sought to neutralise their most bitter enemies.

More than 100 hostages remain held by Hamas, some of them thought already to be dead.