Editorial: Report findings on procurement flag shortcomings at Stormont

The Comptroller and Auditor General has issued a damning report on Stormont's ability to handle procurement – the sourcing and securing of public sector goods. Dorinna Carville concluded that the existing structures are incapable of showing that the process delivers value for money. Her report said that there is a lack of staff with the appropriate capacity and capability to manage procurement activity.

This is a very serious matter, given that public procurement consumes around 25% of the Northern Ireland budget. There are bound to be issues at play including the wider problem in many first world countries of getting top rate personnel into public sector positions. After all, the brightest and best can earn far more in the public sector.

It is related to the difficulty of getting good people into politics, a difficulty that is not limited to Northern Ireland – as political reports from London and Washington make painfully apparent. ​​This report from the Comptroller and Auditor General is not only about a political failure but a difficulty in finding good officials, which is in some respects a more worrying problem because it is not easily rectified.