Editorial: Rishi Sunak has done the United Kingdom proud in his unwavering support for Israel

Morning View

​​A crowning moment of Boris Johnson's premiership was, towards the end of his tenure, his handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Johnson, whatever his faults, saw clearly what was at stake in Putin's criminal war of aggression, while others swiftly called for a "negotiated settlement".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The then prime minister understood how important it was that the UK stood shoulder to shoulder with Kyiv, and we have been one of Ukraine's most reliable allies – unlike France or Germany.

The current incumbent of 10 Downing Street, Rishi Sunak has shown similar resolution with regard to the horror in Israel.

The PM has been resolute in his support for Tel Aviv and has never wavered in his focus on the sole culprits – Hamas terrorist barbarians.

The calculated October 7 mass murder of Jewish civilians was one of the darkest moments in global history since the 1945.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The end of World War Two led to the full story of the holocaust being told. The creation of Israel, a country recognised by almost every nation on earth, was hastened by that revelation of Nazi genocide.

Hamas has as its mission statement pure anti semitism, wanting to remove Jews from the region, as put into practice almost a fortnight ago.

Plenty of European politicians, above all in the Republic of Ireland, within days of the October 7 were putting pressure on Israel to have a proportionate response.

Mr Sunak wisely did not follow suit. Like President Joe Biden he knew that this was no time to lecture the Jewish state on how to respond to the slaughter of Jews – men, women and children.