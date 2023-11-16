Editorial: Rishi Sunak must now push through the Rwanda immigration plan

Morning View

​Immigration in the United Kingdom is out of control, and has been for years.​

The reasons for this are complex and include the fact that large-scale immigration has been something that influential politicians of the left and right have wanted, for reasons such as low birth rates among the existing population and a refusal of many of those residents to take certain key jobs.

A way to stop that latter problem would be to further reform the benefits system so that more able-bodied people who are economically inactive are nudged back into the labour market, but the political class has no stomach for that.

Regaining control of borders is a key reason why the UK voted for Brexit, yet immigration is higher than ever. Leaving the EU has had no impact on most of that immigration, which is from outside Europe, but even so the Brexit vote showed public concern at immigration. There is increasing awareness that it puts intolerable pressure on public services, and has pushed up house prices in England, one of the world’s most densely populated countries.

Recent weeks have shown us that the notion that multiculturalism is necessarily a good thing that will of itself emerge harmoniously is a fantasy.

It has taken a long time for governments of either Labour, coalition, or Conservative complexion to take this concern seriously.

After the Supreme Court ruling, Rishi Sunak must now introduce emergency legislation to uphold his Rwanda plan. Sovereign nations must have full control of their immigration policies. Parliament makes laws, courts adjudicate upon them, and our leaders must utilise that primacy to overhaul our approach not only to illegal entries, but to driving down legal immigration too.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​