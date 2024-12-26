Editorial: ​Road tragedies show need for further safety

Morning View

​Three people were killed on Northern Ireland’s roads in just over 24 hours, from Monday morning to the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the border, an elderly man died in Co Cavan.

​Relatives and loved ones of the dead have been plunged into agony.

It would be horrendous enough at any time of year, but to happen on the verge of the Christian world’s biggest celebration makes it all the more unspeakable. It is in the nature of road fatalities that there is never any warning of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We extend our deepest sympathies to the families affected by these tragedies.

We do not know what happened in the crashes and might not for a while.

Typically, when the facts of a crash are established, very few people are paying attention apart from the loved ones

It is hard therefore for society to learn lessons.

And yet there has been major progress in reducing the carnage on our roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road deaths have stayed low for most of the last 20 years, and are now only a fraction of the levels that they were in the 1960s and 70s when measured on a per mile travelled basis.

It can never be said enough that one death on the roads is one death too many. The horror of the last few days is testament to that.

But society as a whole, in particular road safety experts, have gathered a lot of information over the decades on how to reduce the number of collisions – and this has had huge success in saving many hundreds of lives in Northern Ireland alone.

Next year we will be reporting on driverless cars, and the possibility that they will drive down deaths and injuries too.