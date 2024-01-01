Editorial: ​Self sufficiency for the UK in areas such as food is good – up to a point

Morning View

As the new year comes in, and the celebrations subside, many people’s thoughts will turn to the political challenges ahead.

There are economic challenges for the UK and indeed most western European countries, including massive levels of debt and big health challenges, as an ageing population puts strain on the health and other services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is major tension about immigration, and striking a balance between having a workforce that will take up jobs that the existing citizens turn up their nose at, and controlling the population size so the welfare state and NHS doesn’t collapse.

There are intense debates about how to navigate trade and law post Brexit, above all in Northern Ireland, amid an Irish Sea barrier to goods that will persist, whatever new arrangement is agreed between the government and the DUP.

Meanwhile, in the UK and elsewhere there is growing talk of self sufficiency. In Germany, for example, has found that it was naive to think such a wealthy nation with gargantuan energy needs could merely dispense with nuclear power without consequence. The country finds itself dangerously exposed to Russian gas. If ever there was an illustration of the need to have some self sufficiency in key areas, the outworkings of Ukraine war highlighted it.

Now the Labour Party has pledged to ensure British produce makes up at least half of food in schools, hospitals and prisons as it set out its "new deal" for UK farmers. This is an interesting idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time, the clamour for self sufficiency in food in other areas brings its own perils. The intricate global system of largely untrammelled trade has made the world a much wealthier, more efficient place.