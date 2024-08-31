Editorial: Smoking is already heavily curtailed so there is little need for yet more bans on it

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Saturday August 31 2024:

​The first of the four countries in the UK to ban smoking in hospital grounds was Northern Ireland.

​The prohibition was introduced the better part of a decade ago, in 2016. Wales followed suit, as did Scotland. England, however, has not done but might also ban the habit in hospitals and other outdoor settings.

The island of Ireland has been to the fore in introducing such restrictions. The Republic was one of the first jurisdictions in the world to bring in a ban on smoking in all workplaces, which therefore included pubs and bars. It was a revolutionary move, and it was unclear a country that prides itself on its anarchic spirit would accept such a restriction, but it did.

Smoking south of the border has fallen, as it has in other first world countries that followed the smoking ban and which, like the UK, tax smoking heavily.

All of this is largely good news. Smoking is very dangerous. Reputable and long-established studies show that about half of smokers are killed in one way or another by their habit.

To think that foolish critics initially disputed any link between smoking and lung cancer as late as the 1980s, when it was so conclusively established in the 1950s. It is welcome that the incidence of smoking has plummeted. But should it be banned altogether?

There are powerful arguments against. If smokers or would-be smokers have no such release they might turn to more dangerous drugs. Smoking outside in a hospital is harmless, and a distraction for some people amid the stress of loved ones dying. Smoking outside in bars and restaurants has now been cleverly arranged in specific areas so that cigarette users can enjoy a smoke in a way that doesn’t trouble non smokers.