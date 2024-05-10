Morning View

News Letter editorial on Friday May 10 2024:

​Bruce Springsteen was ‘The Boss’ of Belfast last night for music fans as the legendary singer delivered on the big stage at Boucher Playing Fields for around 40,000 devoted fans.

​Although 1980s hit ‘Born In The USA’ remains his signature tune for many, Springsteen’s global appeal was clear for all to see around the city yesterday as the buzz before his eagerly anticipated show started to build – with accents from so many different parts of the world heard around the streets and shops in a welcome boost to Northern Ireland retail.

Now 74-years-old but still celebrated for a commitment to delivering for his fans – often clocking up shows beyond three hours with support from the beloved E Street Band – Springsteen’s dedication to the power of rock‘n’roll was reciprocated by a passionate crowd for his first appearance at the Boucher Playing Fields venue.

Springsteen has family roots in Co Kildare and, of even greater significance to his Northern Ireland audience, the mother of his wife (and band member) Patti Scialfa was born in Belfast.

With over 30 shows across Ireland on the career calendar, last night marked a fifth in the city having made his first appearance at the King’s Hall during 1996. He followed that up with two Odyssey gigs in the mid-2000s before returning to the King’s Hall in 2013.

And, despite a career now five decades on from the release of his debut album in 1973, a quick scan of the Belfast crowd confirmed a fanbase covering the age range from young children on the shoulders of parents to gain a better vantage point to those older even than the star of the show.