Editorial: Stormont MLAs are still ducking difficult decisions with regard to health provision in Northern Ireland

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Friday November 15 2024:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two health stories in the news in Northern Ireland this week illustrate how little straight talking there is around public services.

​One is the negotiations around pay for NHS staff, with Mike Nesbitt putting proposals to Stormont executive colleagues and to the health unions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other is a protest in Fermanagh, to mark two years since emergency general surgery was suspended at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

With regard to the first, it is no surprise at all that there are threats of a fresh wave of strikes. After all there was near unanimity among the Stormont politicians when the assembly was down that all pay and other demands were justified. And so, while few politicians actually followed through on the logic of this and positively said that they welcomed strikes, they didn’t condemn it. They could not so much as say: we understand your concerns but industrial action, particularly in a beleaguered health service, is wrong.

Also, barely an MLA seemed to muster some basic arguments as to why pay was not in fact as bad as the protestors said. Chief among these arguments is the still staggeringly generous (and staggeringly costly) public sector occupational pensions, that are by some estimates in some cases worth in financial terms a 25% pay rise on top of what the same salary in the private sector would get in pension provision.

And with regard to acute provision in Enniskillen, two simple points were rarely made. One, that it would of course be ideal to have surgery at the site. But the Western Trust and all experts agreed it was necessary for safety after it had problems recruiting surgical staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad