Editorial: The Alliance Party can't have been far from the Speaker's mind when he reminded MLAs about freedom of expression

Morning View

News Letter on editorial on Wednesday June 18 2025

The fact that Stormont’s Speaker has had to remind politicians what a debate is – and that Assembly rules operate alongside a legal right to freedom of expression – highlights a sorry state of affairs in the home of local democracy.

While no one party was singled out by the politically neutral Speaker in a letter to assembly members yesterday, the behaviour of the Alliance Party can’t have been far from his mind.

Its current set of MLAs have displayed a level of petulance unbecoming of lawmakers.

Even the mildest of political criticism has resulted in its members – from the leader Naomi Long down – jumping from their seats to demand action.

Like adult versions of the school pupil who was too quick to go to teacher, Alliance MLAs have made some utterly bizarre appeals to have their opponents chastised, Assembly rule book in hand.

The leader has previously claimed that Stormont’s rules mean MLAs are “not allowed to ask a minister for an opinion”, when she was challenged for her view on a PSNI policy.

Deputy leader Eóin Tennyson has asked the Speaker to rule on whether it was in order for an opponent to say they were part of the “nationalist republican Alliance” – as they were about to vote with nationalists and republicans on the Protocol.

Annoyed at the Speaker’s dismissal of her deputy’s complaint, Mrs Long then asked if MLAs were allowed to state things that are “counterfactual”.

Strangford MLA Kellie Armstrong recently asked the deputy speaker to “investigate” after she felt “chastised by a minister directly across the floor rather than the Speaker”. Carál Ní Chuilín – no stranger to stifling debate herself – look rightly bemused.