You almost could not make this up. The Northern Ireland Audit Office is worried about its budget.​

The NI Audit Office’s (NIAO) chief operating officer Rodney Allen told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that its recent budget allocations were not sustainable, as we report on page six of the newspaper edition (click here).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NIAO has done outstanding work scrutinising the spending of public money across Northern Ireland.

This newspaper has been a long-time advocate of fiscal responsibility in NI. For all the complaints about lack of funding, substantial sums are spent inefficiently at best, stupidly or extravagantly at worst. But making prudent savings might in fact mean the an organisation such as the NIAO needs more funding, not less.

In much the way that Northern Ireland having a Fiscal Council, as it now does, to examine the NI budget and how the massive amounts of public money in the province are spent, is more expensive than not having such a council, it is still important that that expense is supported.

Think of it another way: a government might in fact trim an unpopular tax rate and then increase the number of tax inspectors it hires to make sure that people do in fact pay the lower rate. It is spending to ensure fair enforcement of the lower tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NIAO says its budget baseline was cut by NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris but it is only fair to note that it has other challenges such as recruiting staff, not all of which can be resolved by money alone. Even so, it is not clear that Stormont gets some of these points. There is no real talk of trimming the vast sums spent on, for example, public sector pensions or ruinously costly fees for lawyers in legacy cases.