Editorial: The best possible protection, not quotas, should dictate personal security policy
The assassination bid on Donald Trump came within millimetres of succeeding.
Bullets not only whizzed just past the head of the former president, one grazed his ear. It is said that he would have been struck straight in the head if he had not coincidentally just moved his head.
Had that happened it would have been one of the biggest events in US history. It would also have been one of the most de-stabilising.
The major assassinations of 20th century America are famous, above all John F Kennedy, but near assassinations include the shooting of the former president Theodore Roosevelt, Governor George Wallace and President Ronald Reagan. But Mr Trump is running in the most contentious elections in US history. His killing would have led to dangerous levels of discord in an already bitterly divided country. Even after his survival there are angry conspiracy theories about the attack.
It is no surprise that Kimberly Cheatle, the Secret Service director, has already quit. There were too many obvious blunders.
One aspect of this that was not central to the failures but which will nonetheless have to be considered in due course is Ms Cheatle’s commitment to driving up the number of female Secret Service agents to a minimum quota.
Workplace equality of opportunity between the sexes is of course desirable in a modern society, for example in the now almost equal numbers of male and female doctors in the UK. But there are times when a perfect balance between the sexes cannot be a top priority, such frontline military roles or a very physical protection role such as presidential bodyguard. Even video footage of the aftermath of the Trump shooting, when taller men were better able to shield him than woman agents, does raise questions about whether Ms Cheatle should have been putting such a focus on diversity in the role of frontline bodyguards.