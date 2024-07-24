Editorial: The best possible protection, not quotas, should dictate personal security policy

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Wednesday July 24 2024:

​The assassination bid on Donald Trump came within millimetres of succeeding.

​Bullets not only whizzed just past the head of the former president, one grazed his ear. It is said that he would have been struck straight in the head if he had not coincidentally just moved his head.

Had that happened it would have been one of the biggest events in US history. It would also have been one of the most de-stabilising.

The major assassinations of 20th century America are famous, above all John F Kennedy, but near assassinations include the shooting of the former president Theodore Roosevelt, Governor George Wallace and President Ronald Reagan. But Mr Trump is running in the most contentious elections in US history. His killing would have led to dangerous levels of discord in an already bitterly divided country. Even after his survival there are angry conspiracy theories about the attack.

It is no surprise that Kimberly Cheatle, the Secret Service director, has already quit. There were too many obvious blunders.

One aspect of this that was not central to the failures but which will nonetheless have to be considered in due course is Ms Cheatle’s commitment to driving up the number of female Secret Service agents to a minimum quota.

