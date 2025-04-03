Editorial: The charms of Northern Ireland in such fine weather

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday April 3 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Look at the satellite imagery that we reproduce on this page, opposite (in the print paper, but online click here).

​It is spectacular weather across the UK and Ireland, with not a cloud in the sky at that time captured in that graphic, when the sun was at the highest point in the sky yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile in parts of Italy and Spain there has been significant and persistent rain, lasting days.

We rarely get such glorious weather, and it will be gone soon enough – and yet, this particular spell is set to last into next week. Tuesday was forecast to be cloudless and was not in the end entirely clear, which shows that we cannot be sure the conditions will be quite as good as predicted. But even so, Northern Ireland is a joy in this weather.

You might say that everywhere is nice in good weather, but NI is particularly so. Our often damp climate makes the vegetation and countryside lush, in ways that permanently sun scorched locations can never be.

We also avoid climate danger. Storm Éowyn in January caused significant damage, yet is the sort of turbulent conditions NI suffers only every decade or so. It is a minor event compared to tsunamis, cyclones, typhoons, mudslides, tornadoes, devastating wildfires, earth quakes and so on that kill and make homeless people around the world every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The province has one of the mildest climates around. We were the only part of the British Isles never to have been above 90 Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) or below zero F (-17.8C) until we dipped below the latter in 2010. Scotland, Wales, England and the Republic have all been above and below those extremes.