Editorial: The claim that Northern Ireland is short-changed is a dubious one

It seems obvious that Northern Ireland needs more Treasury cash, regardless of whether power remains in limbo, returns to the assembly, or is taken back by London (perhaps with increased say for Dublin – which would be an outrage). Even the Fiscal Council, a body that was badly needed given the financial incompetence of MLAs, has endorsed the notion that NI is underfunded compared to UK average in terms of “relative need”. But in fact Stormont’s finances, and the £2.5 billion government offer, are not straightforward. The money on offer is in part money that would have been due to NI in any event via other routes. But regardless of the actual amount on offer, it is wrong-headed – even contemptible – to imply that the province is short changed. We do not have water charges, unlike Great Britain. And devolved government has led to inefficiency and political cowardice, manifest in financial populism.