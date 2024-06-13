Morning View

News Letter editorial on Thursday June 13 2024:

​Among arguments made for a Casement blank cheque is that unionists should be generous to a project of value to nationalists.​

This argument was made, successfully, over the Irish language and the blackmail that was applied to get an act. Such a language act was harmless, we were told, and opposition to it bigotry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some unionists were persuaded by those claims yet already, independent of an act, an Irish language street sign policy in Belfast is progressing in its plan to get most Belfast streets in Gaelic, even in areas where a large majority of people don't want it. Meanwhile, John O'Dowd wants directional street signage in Irish in parts of Belfast, a thing we were told would not happen under an act, but a push that – again, independent of an act – will extend across Northern Ireland.

It is all about making NI seem part of the Republic, not the UK, and will not stop until, as in the south, Irish is in many respects given precedence over the English that almost all nationalists speak as their main language.

Re Casement we are told it is about all sport, it is an infrastructure project for all Northern Ireland, and vital to hosting the Euros. The latter point is true but in part because the Irish Football Association has seemed to agree with the GAA's assessment that the Casement project must be funded regardless of other considerations. In truth, the projected cost of stadium there has spiralled out of control, and the GAA, supported by the ever-keen-to-intervene Irish government, should pick up the excess cost for which it is largely responsible.