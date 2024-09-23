Morning View

​If you look at the picture on page six of today’s News Letter, you see a new generation at the helm of the DUP.

The image shows Paul Givan, Carla Lockhart, Gavin Robinson, Emma Little-Pengelly and Gordon Lyons.

They were all either born at the very end of the 1970s or in the 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recent Westminster election saw the party lose three MPs, and almost lose another two. Change was inevitable in the senior echelons of a party that has had many leading lights who were famous in the 1980s.

Mr Robinson took over the DUP leadership after the sudden and shocking departure of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at Easter. He has a very difficult job indeed to do.

It was hard enough without the traumatic circumstances of his predecessor’s departure. There had already been a change of several leaders in a relatively small number of years.

Then there was the backdrop of a three-way split within unionism, divisions in how to respond to the Irish Sea border, and major cultural changes in society that had put a party founded on religious fundamentalism ​at odds with much of the unionist population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even so, Mr Robinson has prevailed over a general election result that was by no means bad in the circumstances. While the TUV had a respectable showing, including a dramatic win in North Antrim, and the Ulster Unionists also picked up a seat from the DUP (easily), the DUP vote did not collapse, as it might have done.

Mr Robinson has an agreeable manner that is only likely to grow on the electorate. His party met at Shaw’s Bridge on Saturday, perhaps past its worst point.