Editorial: The DUP stood up to represent Northern Ireland in Washington DC

By Editorial
Published 15th Mar 2025, 06:05 BST
Morning Viewplaceholder image
Morning View
News Letter editorial on Saturday March 15 2025:

While Alliance, the SDLP and Sinn Fein engaged in a ridiculous boycott of Donald Trump, the DUP stood up for Northern Ireland.

Most Popular

​As the week has progressed, it has become increasingly clear how well the party played a difficult hand, of being alone in Washington amongst Irish Americans who are often happy to sideline unionists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But, led by Emma Little-Pengelly, the deputy first minister of NI, the party delegation used its brief time with President Trump to tell him more about the province, and the coming Open golf tournament – which was such a success in 2019 that it has returned to Portrush.

The Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt also shunned the politics of boycott to attend the Capitol Hill St Patrick’s lunch at which Mr Trump specifically praised his Northern Ireland “friends”, using the name of the devolved polity recognised by the Belfast Agreement – words that Michelle O’Neill will not utter, while citing that 1998 deal when it suits Sinn Fein.

President Trump is, of course, an erratic leader. But he is an immensely successful businessman who decisively won the election to be the leader of the United States. The idea that he is going to notice a protest by politicians from a country, NI, that is smaller than the average US state is risible.

In any event, the Irish America that has given Sinn Fein such backing is changing in its allegiances, being much closer to the Republican Party of Mr Trump than the traditionally pro Irish Democratic Party. So the snub will not have impressed that constituency, which applauded Mr Trump’s warm words about NI.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Let’s hope that the president, whose vice-president JD Vance, is of Ulster stock, does get a formal invitation to the Open at Portrush and gets to see the world’s best golfers playing one of the world’s great courses this July.

Related topics:Donald TrumpDUPNorthern IrelandAmericansSDLPSinn Fein
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice