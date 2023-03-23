Editorial: The DUP was right to vote against the Windsor Framework

Morning View

​The DUP took a difficult but necessary political step yesterday when it voted for the Windsor Framework.

​Imagine for a moment what might have happened if it had not opposed the Northern Ireland Protocol deal and if, as was the prediction last week, only a dozen Tory rebels had opposed the EU agreement over NI.

Then the Irish Sea border would have been cemented with the stamp of near unanimity in Westminster and unanimity among unionists in Northern Ireland, with the sole exception of Jim Allister MLA (given that the Ulster Unionists have, in effect, accepted the framework, while making clear that they see it as imperfect).

Such an apparent display of overwhelming support, even among unionists, for an internal barrier to trade with the rest of the UK would have signalled that unionism was prepared to compromise on everything, including fundamentals of the Union.

Sadly, it has become clear that despite easings in the outworkings of the protocol it is still largely in place. The scale of the vote in the House of Commons does of course pose a massive challenge for unionism. But the quality of the opposition was notable, including three former leaders of the Conservative and Unionist Party, two of whom were once prime minister. Also, a large swathe of Tory MPs who are not required to vote the government – 48 of them – rebelled, despite pressure from party whips.

Labour Party voted with Rishi Sunak, but had said it would even before the deal was unveiled. That raises the prospect that Labour will begin to resile from the Irish Sea border, once in place and its scale becomes apparent – as even highly respected pro EU politicians such as Hillary Benn did over the original protocol.

