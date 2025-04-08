Editorial: The good number of spectators who enjoyed Bishopscourt event is an encouraging sign for the future of motorcycle racing

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Wednesday April 9 2025:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The new Northern Ireland motorcycling season began on an encouraging note at Bishopscourt racing circuit in Co Down at the weekend.

After dwindling crowd numbers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic at bike races held on purpose-built short circuits like Bishopscourt and Kirkistown on the Ards Peninsula, the first race meeting of 2025 on Saturday was bolstered by a healthy crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A day of unbroken spring sunshine added to the feel-good factor, while spectators were entertained by some thrilling racing.

For the first time since 2019, the Ulster Superbike Championship has secured an overall title sponsor, offering a £12,000 prize fund.

This might not be considered a colossal figure compared to the financial rewards available in other sports, but it is a welcome boost for the motorcycling series that has been universally applauded by riders and teams alike.

They see it as a step in the right direction and combined with the strongest array of motorcycling talent for quite a few years, there is optimism Saturday’s momentum can be built upon at the upcoming Easter motorcycling double-header at Bishopscourt and Kirkistown circuits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With admission revenue such a vital source of income for the race organisers, the importance of attracting big crowds through the gates cannot be underestimated.

And with the promise of more fantastic racing to come involving past and present Ulster and Irish champions, road racing stars and even a former World Grand Prix race winner in Jeremy McWilliams, there is every reason for fans of the sport to show their support in numbers.