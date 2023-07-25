Editorial: The government needs to clarify how the Irish Sea border will work

Morning View

Members of a House of Lords committee which has examined the Windsor Framework have put a different emphasis on their findings.

Lord Jay of Ewelme, the chair of the NI Protocol committee, described the framework as a "distinct improvement on the original protocol". Lord Dodds said that Rishi Sunak's deal with the EU is now shown to have "utterly" failed the DUP's seven tests. But if we set aside those diverging assessments of the prime minister's agreement, the committee is clear on one thing: much greater clarity is needed from London.

On the overall impact of the framework, it urges “the UK and EU together to publish a comprehensive summary" of its provisions.

On movement of goods it invites “the government to respond to" concerns that retailers unable to meet green lane criteria will be likely to move via the red.

On labelling, it invites the government to set out its “assessment … of the implications of the staggered introduction of labelling requirements" for NI's place in the UK internal market.

On parcels the report it invites the government to summarise new guidance sought by businesses on how the movements will work. On plants and seeds the report invites the government to reply to fears that plants and trees will only be available via garden centres and not online and to "set out how it will address concerns that many important species remain prohibited".

On the Stormont brake, the committee asks ministers to clarify the process whether the tests have been met for the use of the brake.