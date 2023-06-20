Editorial: The graduates of today will not enjoy the sort of pensions their striking lecturers do

Queen’s has said any student with a pending classification can continue to a postgraduate course. This is welcome but it is alarming that graduations were ever in doubt. Those graduates will emerge into a world in which they will almost certainly have to work beyond 70. In fact, the generation now aged 50 will have to wait to 68 to get the state pension, so you can imagine how long people less than half their age will have to work. Why? Because people are living longer. This is a triumph of science but has wreaked havoc with pensions in workplaces except public ones. For years private employees have been in so-called defined contribution pension schemes, rather than final salary ones. The latter pensions are so unaffordable they bankrupt businesses yet in the public sector they have continued with minor reform. The cost is borne by the taxpayer, most of whom are private sector workers who can only dream of such a pension.