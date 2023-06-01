Morning View

The political rhetoric is moving quickly now, but it is not clear if political events will do so too. The former Alliance Party leader Lord Alderdice has said that, in the absence of Stormont, the direction of government will be towards joint authority. Meanwhile, Gerry Adams has issued a seemingly friendly appeal to unionists over an all Ireland, but in fact said things that are more like political menace or even taunting.

The former Sinn Fein president said that of the place of unionists in a so-called 'new Ireland': "Change is happening as we speak, and more change is on its way. It is important that unionists are involved in shaping this. Let it be very clear unionists have a place of right in the new Ireland. And we want them to be part of what we collectively create."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those remarks sound generous, but are patently are not. Mr Adams is talking in classic Sinn Fein style to make unionists feel uncomfortable by implying first an unavoidable direction of travel, and then a sense that if unionists are not included they will be bypassed. He is also presenting SF as friends of unionists, which clearly they are not and have never been. No-one in the unionist community will be fooled.