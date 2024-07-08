Editorial: The new UK government ought to continue its predecessor's push back against Irish hypocrisy on legacy

Morning View

​The Taoiseach Simon Harris yesterday refused to commit to dropping Ireland’s legal action against the UK on legacy.

The Republic of Ireland is suing Britain over its law to deal with the past, because it offers a form of immunity to certain historic killings.

The new Labour government​ has vowed to scrap the Legacy Act, but Ireland essentially wants to see what happens before it decides whether or not to drop the case in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Think how outrageous that is. Think also how little criticism or scrutiny there has been of the Irish decision outside of this newspaper.

First, it is outrageous because Ireland has an appalling record of extradition refusals during the three decades of the Troubles. Some 102 out of 110 requests were turned down. IRA terrorists were able to plot their murders south of the border, come north to carry them out, then return south again, knowing they would not face UK courts. As a consequence, hundreds of people were slaughtered along the border. Around 90% of Troubles murders in Fermanagh were by IRA terrorists – the area’s new MP Pat Cullen won’t condemn such murders

The DUP and UK government failed in the Stormont House Agreement on legacy in 2014 to get a mechanism to examine Ireland’s role in the past (the UUP opposed that deal). Yet instead of feeling relieved about its escape, Ireland has been increasingly high-minded on legacy.

The last government pushed back against Irish hypocrisy on legacy. But Keir Starmer and Hilary Benn are gushing about Ireland and the latter has failed to answer our question on whether they will ever push back against Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad