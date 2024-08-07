Editorial: The recall of Stormont in summer has become an annual display by MLAs

Morning View

​Stormont is being recalled again this summer, as it has been recalled in previous summers.

This year it is being recalled over the riots after protests about immigration.

​Stormont was recalled from its summer recess in 2020 to discuss the A-level results controversy,

It was recalled the next summer too, 2021, to register opposition to UK government plans for a statute of limitation on Troubles killings.

It was recalled in 2022 to try to get a speaker. The assembly was suspended then but each summer it has not been down it has been recalled anyway: 2020, 2021, and now. It is becoming a weary tradition. MLAs are presenting themselves as super conscientious politicians who happily forfeit a holiday to attend to urgent issues. That would be a highly admirable way to govern if it was true, but it isn’t.

One of the over-riding features of devolved politics has been the utter refusal to take any difficult decisions at all. They won’t examine how to reform the public sector; they won’t make arguments against strikes; they won’t analyse rigorously whether some services which are free such as prescriptions or lowering free travel to 60 need to be so; they don’t initiate ideas such as perhaps means testing the winter fuel allowance (which a Labour government has in fact scrapped); above all they won’t contemplate efficiencies in health, as recommended by experts for 24 years, in order to alleviate the NHS crisis.

